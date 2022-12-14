MILANO – The wait for central bank decisions dominates the day on the markets. The Fed will open the ball this evening, from which it expects a rate hike of 50 basis points, slowing down from the last rises of 75 points. Surprising data arrived yesterday on the table of the monetary policy committee of the US central bank, with price growth “slowing down” to 7.1%, the lowest figure since last December. A signal that could push the Fed towards a less aggressive strategy towards inflation in the future.

The prices remain observed special also in Europe. A similar rise is in fact expected by the ECB, which tomorrow should raise rates by 0.5%. Approaching this double appointment, the effects of which are already partially priced by the markets, the stock exchanges are off to a weak start. On the other hand, the trend in Asia was positive, with Tokyo ending the session at +0.72%.