MILANO – The wait for central bank decisions dominates the day on the markets. The Fed will open the ball this evening, from which it expects a rate hike of 50 basis points, slowing down from the last rises of 75 points. Surprising data arrived yesterday on the table of the monetary policy committee of the US central bank, with price growth “slowing down” to 7.1%, the lowest figure since last December. A signal that could push the Fed towards a less aggressive strategy towards inflation in the future.
The prices remain observed special also in Europe. A similar rise is in fact expected by the ECB, which tomorrow should raise rates by 0.5%. Approaching this double appointment, the effects of which are already partially priced by the markets, the stock exchanges are off to a weak start. On the other hand, the trend in Asia was positive, with Tokyo ending the session at +0.72%.
European stock markets down
European stocks open lower on the day when the Fed’s decision on rates and the press conference of the president, Jerome Powell, are expected. The Paris Cac lost 0.35% to 6,721.50 points, the German Dax dropped by 0.31% to 14,452.45 points and the London FTSE 100 dropped 0.32% to 7,478.82 points. The Ibex of Madrid also fell, losing 0.15% to 8,313.40 points.
Starting down for gas
Declining start for gas prices in Amsterdam. At the TTF, the European reference hub, the quotation for the contract with delivery in January is 133.75 euros per megawatt hour, down by 2.75%. Nothing happened yesterday in Brussels on the price cap, after a Council meeting that lasted over eight hours. “There has been moderate progress but the definition of the thresholds remains”, diplomatic sources explain. The discussion is postponed to the Energy Council on 19 December where, in the event of an agreement, the other regulations will also be approved.
The spread opens down
Decreasing start for the Btp-Bund spread. The yield spread between Italian and German ten-year bonds narrows by two basis points, to 184, as the ECB meeting approaches which tomorrow should raise rates by half a percentage point and give indications on the methods for implementing the quantitative tightening . The yield on Italian ten-year bonds also fell by two basis points, settling at 3.758%.
Euro cautious awaiting Fed decisions
The euro opens flat against the dollar and the yen. The single currency changed hands at 1.0638 dollars and 144.08 yen. The greenback is struggling to gain a foothold pending the verdict of the Federal Reserve which will arrive in the Italian evening. Even as markets price in a 50 basis point squeeze, smaller than the 75 basis point squeeze over the past four sessions, all eyes are on the trajectory of rates in 2023 and the question investors are asking is how long the Fed will continue to maintain an aggressive approach. Weak dollar against the yen at 135.45