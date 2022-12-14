Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 14th. Weak markets, spotlight on Fed and ECB
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 14th. Weak markets, spotlight on Fed and ECB

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 14th. Weak markets, spotlight on Fed and ECB

MILANO – The wait for central bank decisions dominates the day on the markets. The Fed will open the ball this evening, from which it expects a rate hike of 50 basis points, slowing down from the last rises of 75 points. Surprising data arrived yesterday on the table of the monetary policy committee of the US central bank, with price growth “slowing down” to 7.1%, the lowest figure since last December. A signal that could push the Fed towards a less aggressive strategy towards inflation in the future.

The prices remain observed special also in Europe. A similar rise is in fact expected by the ECB, which tomorrow should raise rates by 0.5%. Approaching this double appointment, the effects of which are already partially priced by the markets, the stock exchanges are off to a weak start. On the other hand, the trend in Asia was positive, with Tokyo ending the session at +0.72%.

European stock markets down

European stocks open lower on the day when the Fed’s decision on rates and the press conference of the president, Jerome Powell, are expected. The Paris Cac lost 0.35% to 6,721.50 points, the German Dax dropped by 0.31% to 14,452.45 points and the London FTSE 100 dropped 0.32% to 7,478.82 points. The Ibex of Madrid also fell, losing 0.15% to 8,313.40 points.

Starting down for gas

Declining start for gas prices in Amsterdam. At the TTF, the European reference hub, the quotation for the contract with delivery in January is 133.75 euros per megawatt hour, down by 2.75%. Nothing happened yesterday in Brussels on the price cap, after a Council meeting that lasted over eight hours. “There has been moderate progress but the definition of the thresholds remains”, diplomatic sources explain. The discussion is postponed to the Energy Council on 19 December where, in the event of an agreement, the other regulations will also be approved.

See also  Price increases and bills: Sportello Ripartenza is born, a free consultancy service to make ends meet

The spread opens down

Decreasing start for the Btp-Bund spread. The yield spread between Italian and German ten-year bonds narrows by two basis points, to 184, as the ECB meeting approaches which tomorrow should raise rates by half a percentage point and give indications on the methods for implementing the quantitative tightening . The yield on Italian ten-year bonds also fell by two basis points, settling at 3.758%.

Euro cautious awaiting Fed decisions

The euro opens flat against the dollar and the yen. The single currency changed hands at 1.0638 dollars and 144.08 yen. The greenback is struggling to gain a foothold pending the verdict of the Federal Reserve which will arrive in the Italian evening. Even as markets price in a 50 basis point squeeze, smaller than the 75 basis point squeeze over the past four sessions, all eyes are on the trajectory of rates in 2023 and the question investors are asking is how long the Fed will continue to maintain an aggressive approach. Weak dollar against the yen at 135.45

You may also like

Bitcoin & co in the window, but since...

Three major divergences in financial data, interest rate...

Bonuses and early bonuses, 7 out of 10...

Supplementing electrolyte water is a better choice in...

Maneuver 2023, green light from the European Commission:...

The ultimate preview of the Fed’s resolution: the...

The upward trend has slowed down, and the...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 12.14.2022

The willingness of oil mills to raise prices...

Letizia Moratti brings her “Expo model” to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy