MILANO – In the aftermath of the cold shower from the ECB and the thud of the European stock exchanges, the lists try to raise their heads and start with a cautious rise. Not only has the European Central Bank confirmed that new hikes will be needed to counter the race of inflation but it has also announced from March it will slow down the pace of its reinvestment of maturing government bonds. Gloomy climate also on the other side of the ocean, with the Dow Jones yesterday having its worst session in three months on Wall Street.

Black mood also in Asia, where the growing risks of recession are weighing down the stock markets. In Tokyo, the Nikkei ended the session down -1.87%.

Europe opens weakly

The main European stock exchanges open the session down in the aftermath of the ECB’s decision to raise rates by 0.50%. In the first few minutes of trading, Piazza Affari instead opens slightly up with a +0.06% to 23,740 points, while Frankfurt drops by 0.28%, Paris by 0.14% and London by -0.07%.

Stable start for the spread

Slightly decreasing start for the spread between Btp and Bund, after the new rate hike by the ECB. The differential drops to 202 points, compared to 206 at yesterday’s close. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond remained stable at 4.13%.

The euro opens higher against the dollar

Euro up at the start of the session where the single currency changed hands at 1.066 against the dollar. In Asia the yen trades at 137.29.

