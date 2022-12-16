MILANO – In the aftermath of the cold shower from the ECB and the thud of the European stock exchanges, the lists try to raise their heads and start with a cautious rise. Not only has the European Central Bank confirmed that new hikes will be needed to counter the race of inflation but it has also announced from March it will slow down the pace of its reinvestment of maturing government bonds. Gloomy climate also on the other side of the ocean, with the Dow Jones yesterday having its worst session in three months on Wall Street.

Black mood also in Asia, where the growing risks of recession are weighing down the stock markets. In Tokyo, the Nikkei ended the session down -1.87%.