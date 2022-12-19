Declining closure for Asia

Asian stock markets closed the first weekly session lower amid growing concerns that further monetary tightening by major central banks could plunge the global economy into recession. In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed the session down by 1.05%; in China the Shanghai Composite fell 1.92% and Shenzhen Component lost 1.51%. The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong was also bad, dropping 0.50% and Seoul with the Kospi index down -0.33%.

China has “great confidence” that the national economy will experience a significant improvement in 2023 thanks to the dismantling of the ‘zero COVID-19’ measures, however, Deputy Premier Liu He said. Considered the “architect” of Chinese economic policy in recent years, Liu has advanced new measures to support the battered Chinese real estate sector, which has been in difficulty since Beijing in 2020 limited access to finance to the most indebted developers and which led to a brake on the national accounts in 2022. Beijing had set an official growth target of around 5.5% for the year, but the aforementioned real estate crisis and the harsh restrictions and confinements imposed as part of the “zero Covid” policy weighed a lot about economic activity.