The week of the markets starts with energy. While the Asian stock exchanges moved weakly due to the mix of fears about new rate hikes – necessary to deal with inflation – and the return of Covid in China, Europe is looking at the gas match. The ministers of the area meet to discuss a new price cap of 188 euros per megawatt hour, a third less than the first proposal from the EU Commission. An attempt to curb the problem of extra costs: according to the Bloomberg, European households and businesses supported a trillion-dollar additional cost of the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Governments, says the Bruegel, have so far put 700 billion on the plate to buffer the increases. But the cost is increasingly less manageable: with stocks to be replenished, after this winter, and in the absence of Russian gas, the forecast is that prices will remain high at least until 2026. The Old Continent’s price lists are moving positively after the data of the German Ifo, while the ECB continues to remind that the fight against inflation is a priority and further increases will be needed to bring it to the 2% target.
-
Tonyo closes down: -1.05%
The EU Stock Exchanges strengthen after the German Ifo
European stocks remain positive and extend gains after German Ifo data, according to which business confidence in Germany rises to 88.60 points in December from 86.30 in November, the highest level since August and above expectations of the market at 87.4 points. In mid-morning London rose by 0.5%, Frankfurt by 0.6% and Paris by 0.8%. Piazza Affari at +0.62%.
Declining closure for Asia
Asian stock markets closed the first weekly session lower amid growing concerns that further monetary tightening by major central banks could plunge the global economy into recession. In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed the session down by 1.05%; in China the Shanghai Composite fell 1.92% and Shenzhen Component lost 1.51%. The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong was also bad, dropping 0.50% and Seoul with the Kospi index down -0.33%.
China has “great confidence” that the national economy will experience a significant improvement in 2023 thanks to the dismantling of the ‘zero COVID-19’ measures, however, Deputy Premier Liu He said. Considered the “architect” of Chinese economic policy in recent years, Liu has advanced new measures to support the battered Chinese real estate sector, which has been in difficulty since Beijing in 2020 limited access to finance to the most indebted developers and which led to a brake on the national accounts in 2022. Beijing had set an official growth target of around 5.5% for the year, but the aforementioned real estate crisis and the harsh restrictions and confinements imposed as part of the “zero Covid” policy weighed a lot about economic activity.
ECB, “rates up until inflation returns to target”
The action of the ECB “is not yet sufficient”. This was stated by the vice president of the same central institute Luis de Guindos speaking at the Nueva Economia Forum in Madrid, underlining that “interest rates will be raised until inflation returns to the target” of 2%. De Guindos then specified that the central bank will continue to raise rates by 50 basis points.
The measures taken so far have not been sufficient and others will need to be taken, explained De Guindos. The recent signs of a deceleration in inflation are not enough to glimpse a persistent trend – he said – and this is reflected in the new estimates published last Thursday by the ECB staff which significantly increased inflation estimates especially for 2023, the year for which now expects price growth of 6.3% instead of the 5.5% expected in September. Faithful to its mandate of price stability – added the vice president – the ECB governing council has therefore decided to increase the cost of money again and plans new increases of 50 basis points, a level considered to be the right balance between the objective of reduce inflation and to maintain adequate financial conditions.
EU stock markets open cautiously up
Piazza Affari opens the first session of the week on the rise, with the Ftse Mib recording +0.34% at 23,769.67 points at the start.
Asian stock markets are trading negative
The Asian stock markets proceeded negative in the first weekly session, amid growing concerns that further monetary tightening by the main central banks could plunge the world economy into recession. In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed down by 1.05%; in China, the Shanghai Composite fell by 2.08% and the Shenzhen Component lost 1.45%. The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong was also bad, dropping 0.64% and Seoul with the Kospi index down -0.33%.
Little moving futures on Wall Street; cautious increases in Europe
On Wall Street, futures showed little movement after a week in the red for the American stock market, which was weighed down by the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates and the announcement of a restrictive monetary policy in the medium term. Dow Jones futures mark +0.03%, S&P 500 +0.07% and Nasdaq +0.02%.
European stock markets are expected to start the week on the upside after a negative eighth due to fears about the risks of a global recession following the latest interest rate hikes by the world‘s main central banks. Futures on the Dax mark +0.16%, those on the FTSE 100 +0.11% and those on the Euro Stoxx 50 +0.24%.
Tonyo closes down: -1.05%
The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the first session of the week at a six-week low following the contraction of the US stock market, and the increasingly concrete risk of a global recession. The reference Nikkei index marks a decrease of 1.05%, to 27,237.64, with a loss of 289 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen is stable against the dollar at 136.10, and at a level of 144.30 against the euro.
Oil on the rise
An upward start for oil prices on Asian markets: futures on WTI crude oil rise by 0.79% to 75.05 dollars a barrel while those on Brent crude grow by 0.67% to 79.56 dollars.