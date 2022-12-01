Price cap on oil, EU seeks agreement on ceiling at 60 dollars

New compromise attempt in the EU on the price cap for Russian oil. According to what has been learned in the meeting of the Representatives of the 27 this morning there was a new exchange of views on the dossier, on which a stalemate has persisted for weeks created on the one hand by the Baltic front (which is pressing for a ceiling as low as possible) and on the other, by the Mediterranean countries worried about the repercussions on their crude oil shipping companies.

A new compromise proposal, put forward by the Commission, has been put on the table: the price cap would be set at 60 dollars a barrel and would be accompanied by a Commission statement on transparency in the negotiations within the so-called ‘price cap coalition’, which also includes the G7 countries. The proposal, which lowers the ceiling by 5 dollars compared to the initial scheme, would have met the approval of most member countries. Once again, however, it was Poland that asked for additional reflection. But a yes from Warsaw, this time, could unblock the agreement.