MILANO – A cautious upward restart for the European markets, supported by the drop in gas prices. The indices of the Old Continent cannot count on the driving force of Wall Street, which closed only slightly higher yesterday. Indications for the markets could arrive in the morning from the macro data. In Germany, the German consumer confidence index projected towards January improved to -37.80 from -41.1 in December, just below estimates. Still in the morning, however, the confidence indicator communicated by Eurostat in the Eurozone is expected.

In Asia, the surprise decision of the Bank of Japan still weighs heavily, changing its accommodative policy for the first time. a move that sowed uncertainty and concern even today, with the Nikkei closing at -0.68% in Tokyo.