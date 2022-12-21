MILANO – A cautious upward restart for the European markets, supported by the drop in gas prices. The indices of the Old Continent cannot count on the driving force of Wall Street, which closed only slightly higher yesterday. Indications for the markets could arrive in the morning from the macro data. In Germany, the German consumer confidence index projected towards January improved to -37.80 from -41.1 in December, just below estimates. Still in the morning, however, the confidence indicator communicated by Eurostat in the Eurozone is expected.
In Asia, the surprise decision of the Bank of Japan still weighs heavily, changing its accommodative policy for the first time. a move that sowed uncertainty and concern even today, with the Nikkei closing at -0.68% in Tokyo.
Openings cautiously up in Europe. Gas under 100 euros
The main European Stock Exchanges open with a positive sign. Milan at +0.49%. Paris at +0.41%. Madrid at +0.27%. London at +0.15%. Only Frankfurt at -0.42%.
Meanwhile, the price of gas in futures for delivery in January fell below 100 euros per megawatt hour at the start of the session with a drop of more than 6%, and then fluctuated around this psychological level. CNG on the Amsterdam market, a reference for Europe, had not fallen below this threshold since mid-June.
Price ceiling and full stocks. Gas drops 30% in seven days
by Luca Pagni
Piazza Affari starts on the rise
The Milan Stock Exchange opens on the rise. The Ftse Mib index at Piazza Affari starts with a sprint of +0.49%.
German consumer confidence improves
GfK’s report on German consumer climate for January scores -37.8 points, against a forecast of -38. The data, which comes from a survey conducted on about 2,000 consumers and able to anticipate their spending, scored -40 points in December.
The euro opens slightly moved
Little moved opening for the euro at 1.0610 dollars (-0.08%), while the yen retreats by 0.22% against the single currency after yesterday’s leap favored by the Boj which announced the widening of the range within which allows the yields of 10-year government bonds to fluctuate. The dollar also recovered ground against the Japanese currency by changing hands at 132.08