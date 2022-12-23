MILANO – Positive start for the stock exchanges in the last session before the holiday break, with most of the trading starting again on Tuesday 27 December. The Asian price lists are feeling the pinch, on which the better-than-expected data on American GDP announced yesterday weighs. An indication that should help keep the Fed from changing its strategy, remaining on the hard line of a very restrictive monetary policy and therefore proceeding with new massive rate hikes. TO Tokyothe Nikkei closes at -1.03%

Meanwhile, the drop in gas prices continues, in the wake of the price cap agreement reached by European countries and temperatures that are expected to be milder in Europe towards the end of the year. In the morning in Amsterdam, prices fell to 87.305 euros, the lowest since May.