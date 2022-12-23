MILANO – Positive start for the stock exchanges in the last session before the holiday break, with most of the trading starting again on Tuesday 27 December. The Asian price lists are feeling the pinch, on which the better-than-expected data on American GDP announced yesterday weighs. An indication that should help keep the Fed from changing its strategy, remaining on the hard line of a very restrictive monetary policy and therefore proceeding with new massive rate hikes. TO Tokyothe Nikkei closes at -1.03%
Meanwhile, the drop in gas prices continues, in the wake of the price cap agreement reached by European countries and temperatures that are expected to be milder in Europe towards the end of the year. In the morning in Amsterdam, prices fell to 87.305 euros, the lowest since May.
Slightly higher opening for European stock exchanges
Gas at its lowest since May
London closes at +0.04%
The European stock exchanges proceeded little while awaiting the US data, in a session characterized by reduced trading due to the holidays. London closed ahead of the other exchanges finishing on parity (+0.04) at 7,472.00 points.
Istat, consumer and business confidence rises in December
For the second consecutive month, business and consumer confidence have increased. Istat communicates it in its flash estimate for December. The increase in the index for businesses is mainly driven by improving assessments and expectations in both the services and construction sectors. As far as consumer confidence is concerned, the increase is mainly due to a positive evolution of opinions on the country’s economic situation (including those on unemployment), while the variables concerning the personal situation show a more limited improvement.
The main European stock exchanges open slightly higher. In Madrid the Ibex 35 scores +0.13% at 8,282.89 points, in Frankfurt the Dax gains 0.33% at 13,959.93 points, in Paris +0.08% for the Cac 40 at 6,521.07 points , finally in London the FTSE 100 scores +0.02% to 7,469.67 points.
The price of gas in Europe falls again in the week of the agreement on the European “price cap”. At the TTF reference hub, the January contract opens below 90 euros per megawatt hour at 87.50 (-4.8%). This is a level not seen since May 16.
Slightly moved spread at startup
Spread slightly moved at the start of the day. The differential between Btp and Bund marks 211 points, compared to 210 at yesterday’s close. The 10-year yield is on previous levels, at 4.47%, against 4.48% yesterday.