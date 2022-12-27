MILANO – The Chinese easing of restrictive measures to contain Covid infections marks the reopening of trading on the financial markets, after the long bridge over Christmas. In a climate that is nonetheless festive, even oil is benefiting from the prospect of fewer restrictions by Beijing on the movement of people and therefore on trade and economic activity in general. Despite the number of infections giving rise to concern, the Chinese authorities will lift the quarantine obligations from 8 January for those arriving from abroad: it will be sufficient to show a negative test within 48 hours of departure. Quite a leap from the 8 day quarantine (including 5 in designated Covid hotels) which is the current route. The reaction of the markets is quite understandable: shares on the rise between China, Tokyo and Seoul with the travel and consumer goods sector improving. And oil, historically linked to general economic prospects, is also rising.

This does not take away much from Wall Street’s probable negative record: the American stock market begins the last week of 2022, destined to close in the red after three consecutive upward years. Barring miracles, it will be the worst year for US stocks since the terrible 2008 of subprime mortgages.