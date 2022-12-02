Weak futures on Europe and the USA

Futures down on the main European stock exchanges, after the drop on Wall Street following the employment data. In Frankfurt, the future on the Dax is down 0.12%, while in London, the future on the Ftse 100 is down 0.13%.

Futures contracts also down on Wall Street after yesterday’s negative session. The Dow Jones marks a drop of 0.13%, while the future on the S&P 500 loses 0.14% and that on the Nasdaq retreats by 0.31%.