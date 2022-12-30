Flat closing for Tokyo in a year that ends at -9%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with little movement on the last trading day of the year, after a positive opening. The Nikkei 225 index stops at 26,094.50 points, while the Topix index drops by 0.19%, to 1,891.71 points. The Nikkei lost more than nine percent for the year.

The precise variation of the Nikkei is -9.36%, a result due to high inflation and aggressive monetary tightening abroad. Notably, even as the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-accommodative course in 2022 and the yen’s fall has buoyed Japanese export bonds, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has suffered greatly this year from the Fed’s drastic monetary tightening in the United States. In addition to the fear of recession, other powerful headwinds have blown: the global energy crisis and the geopolitical risks linked to the war in Ukraine, or even China‘s ‘zero covid’ strategy, which is wearing down the country’s economy and supply chains entire planet. Uncertainties about the evolution of the Tokyo market in 2023 are very high.