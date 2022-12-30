MILANO – Maximum caution at the end of a 2022 horribilis. Well yesterday evening Wall Street, today’s futures for Europe appear uncertain again. What is certain is that the year is preparing to go on file as the worst since 2008. As the Bloomberg between the backlash on the technology sector, the resurgence of worries about Covid and central banks that are no longer in a position to rush to the rescue of the markets because they are engaged in the fight against inflation, there are many uncertainties about 2023. Meanwhile, with a drop in over 20% in 2022, the MSCI All-World index sees something like 18 trillion in capitalization wipe out. And it exceeds 35 trillion if we also take into account the loss in value of bonds, with the yield on US Treasuries (which moves in the opposite direction to prices) more than doubled under the pressure of the Fed’s maxi-increases.
Flat closing for Tokyo in a year that ends at -9%
Oil appreciates
Oil prices slightly up on the markets this morning. WTI crude changed hands at 76.68 dollars a barrel, 0.34% more than last night’s prices in New York; Brent rose by 0.36% to 83.76 dollars a barrel.
Gold up slightly
Gold prices slightly up on Asian markets. Immediate delivery bar changes hands at $1,822 an ounce, up 0.3%.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with little movement on the last trading day of the year, after a positive opening. The Nikkei 225 index stops at 26,094.50 points, while the Topix index drops by 0.19%, to 1,891.71 points. The Nikkei lost more than nine percent for the year.
The precise variation of the Nikkei is -9.36%, a result due to high inflation and aggressive monetary tightening abroad. Notably, even as the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-accommodative course in 2022 and the yen’s fall has buoyed Japanese export bonds, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has suffered greatly this year from the Fed’s drastic monetary tightening in the United States. In addition to the fear of recession, other powerful headwinds have blown: the global energy crisis and the geopolitical risks linked to the war in Ukraine, or even China‘s ‘zero covid’ strategy, which is wearing down the country’s economy and supply chains entire planet. Uncertainties about the evolution of the Tokyo market in 2023 are very high.
Negative futures on Europe and Wall Street. Positive closing yesterday in the US
Weak indications from the futures of Europe and Wall Street, which closed sharply higher yesterday, with the Dow Jones up +1.05%, the S&P up +1.75% and the Nasdaq up +2.59%. Currently, futures on the index of industrial stocks are down -0.29% and futures on the index of technology stocks -0.44%. S&P futures are at -0.38%.
Profit-taking also seems to weigh on the Old World: futures on the Frankfurt Dax index mark -0.39%, those on the London FTSE index -0.27% and futures on the Eurostoxx -0.44%.