MILANO – Starting the week with the spotlight on oil, which is moving slightly up: on Sunday OPEC+ decided not to touch production levels, after the 2 million cut (only partially implemented) decided in April. The cartel puts the “wait and see” mode, stands at the window waiting to understand what will happen with the start of the European embargo on Russian crude oil (which kicks off today) and with the next price cap at 60 dollars for Russian export barrels as well to third countries.

High revs in the engine of the Chinese Stock Exchanges. Pushing them is the easing of Covid testing obligations in some large metropolitan areas, which arrived over the weekend: a clear signal of Beijing’s gradual departure from the very strict policy on containing the virus. Hangzhou, where Alibaba is headquartered, and the financial capital Shanghai have restricted entry requirements in many public places.

Finally, keep an eye on theEurogroupthe words of the ECB president Christine Lagarde and the US-EU summit on trade issues.