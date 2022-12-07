Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 7th. Weak price lists on mixed signals from China. US banks see tough times for the economy
Today's Stock Exchanges, December 7th. Weak price lists on mixed signals from China. US banks see tough times for the economy

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 7th. Weak price lists on mixed signals from China. US banks see tough times for the economy

European stock exchanges on parity, Milan accelerates

The Milan Stock Exchange (+0.2%) turns positive after a flat start. In Piazza Affari the banks put themselves on display while the next interest rate hikes are awaited. The spread between Btp and Bund rises to 183 points, compared to 179 points at the start, with the yield at 3.6%. In the main list, utilities stand out, with the price of gas slightly up. Hera (+1.7%), Italgas (+1.6%), Enel (+0.8%), A2a and Erg (+0.3%) performed well. Among the banks, Mps (+1.2%), Bper, Intesa and Unicredit (+0.4%) stand out. Banco Bpm went against the trend (-0.2%). Positive session for Tim (+0.7%), grappling with the events of the Single Network. Juventus was heavy in Piazza Affari (-3.7%), with the stock touching its lows after the thud of cowardice and the capitalization dropping to 623 million euros. Negative trend for energy with little moved oil. Tenaris (-0.9%), Eni (-0.6%) and Saipem (-0.4%) were down. The car sector contrasted with Iveco which lost 1.2%, Cnh 0.2% while Stellantis was up 0.3%.

The other main continental stock exchanges move on the same parity: London is at -0.01%, Frankfurt loses 0.08% while Paris registers +0.03%.

