Prices slow down in China

The consumer price index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation in China, slowed its progress to 1.6% year on year in November, while the producer price index (PPI), which measures industrial prices, fell 1.3% for the second consecutive month. Official data released today by the National Statistics Office (ONE) marks the lowest CPI reading since March and, as in October, the lowest mark for industrial price developments in nearly two years.

However, both brands are within the parameters expected by analysts, in particular consumer prices, while the PPI deviates by a tenth from the most widespread forecasts, which indicated a drop of 1.4%. In a month-over-month comparison, the CPI decreased by 0.2% compared to October, while the PPI increased by 0.1%.

In the tenth month of the year, consumer prices had increased by 2.1% on an annual basis and industrial prices had fallen by 1.3%. Between January and November, the average increase in the CPI was 2%, thus remaining below the 3% ceiling that Beijing had set as its official target for 2022. In the case of the PPI, although it shows sharp downward lines throughout the For the year, the average growth in the first eleven months of the year continues to be 4.6% year on year.