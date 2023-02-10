MILANO – The European stock exchanges are projected towards a day with a negative sign on the end of the week. In the US US Treasury yields continue to rise in the belief that the Fed will continue to maintain its aggressive stance towards inflation and yesterday Wall Street closed the session with all the main indices down.
Minus in Asia too, with the exception of Tokyo which goes against the trend (+0.31%) supported by the drop in the yen and the good performance of some quarterly reports. In China, with the effect of the lunar new year, inflation is felt, rising above 2% to 2.1%, from the previous 1.8%, however remaining at significantly lower levels than in the major world economies.
Piazza Affari extends the losses, like all the other European financial markets, in the wake of fears of further rate hikes which yesterday also influenced the lists on Wall Street. The below-expected results of some quarterly results also weighed on investors. At the moment the Ftse Mib index loses -1.31% to 27,143.63 points
Stock markets down, only positive Frankfurt
Opening with a negative sign for the European stock exchanges, with the exception of Frankfurt. In Milan, the Ftse Mib index starts trading at 27,424 (-0.29%), followed by London (-0.25%) and Paris (-0.16%). In Frankfurt, as anticipated, the Dax index starts up well, rising to +0.72%.
Spreads still down
The differential between Italian BTPs and ten-year German Bunds opens down at 176.9 points, against 182 at the previous closure. The Italian annual yield rose by 8.6 points to 4.198%, against 5.4 points more than the German one to 2.347%.
Euro little moved
Currency markets showed little change in morning trading, with the euro confirming itself above 1.07 against the dollar, at 1.0730. Against the yen, the share is 141.18. The common currency rose against the pound to 0.8864 (+0.1%), which also lost against the dollar at 1.2098. Dollar/yen stopped at 131.55.