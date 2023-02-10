MILANO – The European stock exchanges are projected towards a day with a negative sign on the end of the week. In the US US Treasury yields continue to rise in the belief that the Fed will continue to maintain its aggressive stance towards inflation and yesterday Wall Street closed the session with all the main indices down.

Minus in Asia too, with the exception of Tokyo which goes against the trend (+0.31%) supported by the drop in the yen and the good performance of some quarterly reports. In China, with the effect of the lunar new year, inflation is felt, rising above 2% to 2.1%, from the previous 1.8%, however remaining at significantly lower levels than in the major world economies.