MILANO – Positive restart for the European Stock Exchanges with the markets that do not seem concerned by the forecasts of further increases in interest rates after the solid economic data from the American economy. In the wake of yesterday’s good closing of Wall Street today Europe starts negotiations with a plus sign.
The Asian price lists are in no particular order. Tokyo it closed up 0.7%. Exchanges still in progress Hong Kong it is positive by 0.9%. Chinese Stock Exchanges Decline as Tensions Rise Between Beijing and Washington: Shanghai gives up 0.9%, Shenzhen l’1,6%.
Piazza Affari positive mid-session
Piazza Affari still positive over half of today’s session, with the Ftse Mib gaining 0.87% to 27,774.45 points.
US retail sales surprisingly down
The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell by 1,000 to 194,000 in the week ended Feb. 10. This was reported by the US Department of Labor. The market estimated claims to rise to 200,000 and benefits settled at 195,000 last week (revised from 196,000).
European stock markets open higher
Opening in progress for the European Stock Exchanges. In Milan, the Ftse Mib index starts trading at 27,664 points, rising to +0.47%. Good start also for the squares of Paris (+0.48%), Frankfurt (+0.52%) and London (+0.41%)
Spread slightly moved at 184 points
Spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds without major changes at the start of the day: the differential opened at 184 basis points compared to 185 at yesterday’s closing. The Treasury yield is 4.3%.
The euro opens slightly higher
The euro opens slightly higher against the dollar. The single currency changed hands at 1.0703 dollars and 143.34 yen. Investors are more risk-averse on signs of improving global growth prospects after a string of solid US economic data, even as the Federal Reserve looks set to hike interest rates further. The note slows pace while remaining near six-week highs against a basket of currencies. Dollar/yen at 133.93