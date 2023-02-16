MILANO – Positive restart for the European Stock Exchanges with the markets that do not seem concerned by the forecasts of further increases in interest rates after the solid economic data from the American economy. In the wake of yesterday’s good closing of Wall Street today Europe starts negotiations with a plus sign.

The Asian price lists are in no particular order. Tokyo it closed up 0.7%. Exchanges still in progress Hong Kong it is positive by 0.9%. Chinese Stock Exchanges Decline as Tensions Rise Between Beijing and Washington: Shanghai gives up 0.9%, Shenzhen l’1,6%.