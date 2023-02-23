MILANO – The European stock exchanges are attempting to recover after a negative session on a day that mainly looks at the new data on American GDP in the fourth quarter. An indication of the pace of American growth could add elements to the Fed’s table, after the American Central Bank, as emerged from the minutes of the last meeting, announced that “it will take some time” before inflation returns to the 2% target, thus leading to further rate hikes.
Negative trend for lists in Asia, with Tokyo which will instead be closed for holidays.
Mixed opening for European stock exchanges
Mixed opening for European stock exchanges. The Paris Cac gains 0.14% to 7,309.42 points, the German Dax advances by 0.35% to 15,454.15 points and the Madrid Ibex rises by 0.12% to 9,183.86 points. Negative sign for London’s FTSE 100 which lost 0.30% to 7,906.95 points.
Oil tries to reverse course
Oil is trying to break the negative series which has lasted for six sessions, pending data on US crude inventories: April contracts of the wti rise by 0.32% to 74.19 dollars a barrel, those of brent with the same expiry 0.36% to $80.89.
Euro up against the dollar
The euro gained 0.19% against the dollar this morning, hitting 1.0625. The single currency is stable against the yen at 143.19 (+0.07%).