MILANO – The European stock exchanges are attempting to recover after a negative session on a day that mainly looks at the new data on American GDP in the fourth quarter. An indication of the pace of American growth could add elements to the Fed’s table, after the American Central Bank, as emerged from the minutes of the last meeting, announced that “it will take some time” before inflation returns to the 2% target, thus leading to further rate hikes.

Negative trend for lists in Asia, with Tokyo which will instead be closed for holidays.