Asian stock exchanges, closures down for Tokyo and China

Negative closures for the Tokyo and Chinese Stock Exchanges. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.28% to 3,258.03 points, while the Shenzhen Composite dropped 0.74%, slipping to 2,124.88. The Tokyo Stock Exchange also closed slightly lower with the Nikkei index losing 0.11% to 27,423.96 points.

The climate was affected by the negative closure on Friday on Wall Street, after the return of the flame of US inflation in January which fueled fears of further rate hikes by the Fed. Among the securities traded on the main Asian market, highlighted on the negative side technological and those of the gaming sector which more than offset the performance of financials. Softbank Group lost 2.3% while Nintendo lost 1.9%. The title of the video console giant dropped in the wake of analysts’ negative estimates on the results for the 2023-24 financial year, which will begin next April, due to the fact that the Japanese group does not have a new console ready to replace the ‘current, Switch, which is starting to be perceived as ‘old’ by the market.