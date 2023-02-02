MILANO – An upward start for the European stock exchanges on a day that looks mainly to this afternoon, when the Bce will communicate the extent of the new rate hike. If the markets now take for granted an increase of 50 points, indications are expected from President Lagarde on the moves in the coming months, also given the recent slowdown in inflation in Europe. On the other hand, few repercussions from yesterday’s intervention by the Fedwhich, as widely expected, raised rates by a further 0.25%, to the highest since 2007, with President Powell ruling out cuts starting this year.

In Asia, with India still shaken by the collapse of the Adani group – which today left another 10% behind – the indices closed in no particular order. Plus sign for Tokyo, with the Nikkei stopping at +0.2%,