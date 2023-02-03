MILANO – Futures on European markets seem to be taking a breather after the rush on the eve, driven by the interpretation that investors have given to Christine Lagarde’s words: the ECB does indeed hold its fist against inflation with certain rate hikes still in the future , but the peak seems to be near. Overnight, Big Tech USA’s quarterly reports helped raise some doubts about global economic prospects.

The Adani galaxy of the Indian billionaire who came under attack on charges of fraud by the Hindenburg Research fund does not recover. Adani Enterprises Ltd. has lost another 35% and all ten shares of the galaxy have gone negative, with losses now 115 billion in capitalization.

Closing up, in the morning, for Tokyo: +0.39%.