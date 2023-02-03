MILANO – Futures on European markets seem to be taking a breather after the rush on the eve, driven by the interpretation that investors have given to Christine Lagarde’s words: the ECB does indeed hold its fist against inflation with certain rate hikes still in the future , but the peak seems to be near. Overnight, Big Tech USA’s quarterly reports helped raise some doubts about global economic prospects.
The Adani galaxy of the Indian billionaire who came under attack on charges of fraud by the Hindenburg Research fund does not recover. Adani Enterprises Ltd. has lost another 35% and all ten shares of the galaxy have gone negative, with losses now 115 billion in capitalization.
Closing up, in the morning, for Tokyo: +0.39%.
Oil down slightly on Asian markets. At the moment, WTI contracts are sold at 75.6 dollars a barrel, down 0.36%, while those on Brent travel at 82 dollars, down 0.03%.
Wall Street futures indices mixed, in line with yesterday’s stock close, as investors are trading cautiously amid the latest Fed rate hike and quarterly earnings announcements. Currently, Dow Jones contracts are flat at +0.01%, S&P contracts are down 0.55% while Nasdaq contracts are down -1.50%.
Tokyo stocks closed higher after US tech stocks rallied on Wall Street, with investors now awaiting US jobs data following the Fed’s rate picks and quarterly results. The Nikkei 225 closed up 0.39% to 27,509.46 points, while the broader Topix index finished up 0.26% to 1,970.26.
Services PMI, China returns to positive after four months
Services activity in China improved in January after four months of contraction, following the lifting of health restrictions linked to the strict Covid policies that have penalized the economy. The PMI index, calculated by IHS Markit and published by the Caixin group, stood at 52.9 points in January, up from 48 in December and with a result higher than the estimates of 51.6. A figure below 50 reflects a contraction in economic activity, while higher indicates an expansion.