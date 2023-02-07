Asia closes positive, looking at central banks

Asian stocks close moderately higher as we look to the next steps of the central banks. Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Economic Club of Washington. Also in the spotlight are geopolitical tensions and the trend in gas and oil prices. Flat closing for Tokyo (-0.03%). On the exchange rate front, the yen weakened against the dollar, trading at a one-month low, at 132.10, and slightly below at 142 against the euro. While negotiations are still ongoing, Hong Kong and Seoul are up (+0.5%), Shanghai and Shenzhen (+0.2%), while Mumbai is down (-0.2%). On the macroeconomic front, industrial production is arriving from Germany and the trade balance from France. From the United States, the weekly change in oil inventories (API) and the trade balance are expected.