MILANO – The European stock exchanges restart positive in the wake of the positive closure of Wall Streetwith markets partially reassured by the Fed chairman’s words Jerome Powellwhich predicted a significant drop in inflation in 2023. Asian indexes were instead weak with Tokyo which yields 0.29% weighed down by the revaluation of the yen, which penalizes the export sector.

The price of gas opens with a drop: in Amsterdam the TTFs drop 1.81% to 54.4 euros per megawatt hour, confirming the lowest levels since December 2021.

Mps well on the stock market after the accounts

Mps snatches on the Stock Exchange at the start after the accounts. The share of Rocca Salimbenni rises by 4.2% to 2.48 euros.

Positive European stock exchanges at the start

Positive start for the European stock exchanges in the Wednesday session. Paris’ Cac 40 gains 0.79% to 7,188.5 points, Frankfurt’s Dax 30 0.81% to 15,444.35 points and London’s FTSE 100 0.74% to 7,922.9 points. The Madrid Ibex 35 also rose by 0.67% to 9,233.73 points, while the Amsterdam Aex rose by 0.94% to 760.19 points.

Start up for the spread

The spread between Btp and Bund opens up to 190 points. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond rises to 4.23%.

The euro opens slightly higher

The euro opens slightly higher against the dollar (+0.05%) at 1.0726 and against the pound at 0.8907 (+0.08%). The common currency also gains against the yen to 140.86 with +0.25%. Dollar/yen exchange rate at 131.29 in favor of the greenback (+0.19%).

