MILANO – The European stock exchanges restart positive in the wake of the positive closure of Wall Streetwith markets partially reassured by the Fed chairman’s words Jerome Powellwhich predicted a significant drop in inflation in 2023. Asian indexes were instead weak with Tokyo which yields 0.29% weighed down by the revaluation of the yen, which penalizes the export sector.

The price of gas opens with a drop: in Amsterdam the TTFs drop 1.81% to 54.4 euros per megawatt hour, confirming the lowest levels since December 2021.