MILANO – A bearish start for the European lists with the markets awaiting the new intervention in the afternoon by the president of the Fed Jerome Powell, which could provide insights into the US central bank’s next moves in terms of rates. Just yesterday, the presidents of the Atlanta and San Francisco Fed explained that they see US rates reaching 5% before a possible break.

Indications that also put the brakes on the Asian indices which ended up mixed today, with a more optimistic Tokyo closing at +0.78%