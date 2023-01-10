MILANO – A bearish start for the European lists with the markets awaiting the new intervention in the afternoon by the president of the Fed Jerome Powell, which could provide insights into the US central bank’s next moves in terms of rates. Just yesterday, the presidents of the Atlanta and San Francisco Fed explained that they see US rates reaching 5% before a possible break.
Indications that also put the brakes on the Asian indices which ended up mixed today, with a more optimistic Tokyo closing at +0.78%
Gas prices down slightly
The prices of gas futures are down slightly on the TTF in Amsterdam at the opening of the session, currently settling at 74 euros per megawatt hour (-0.406%).
Spread below 194 points
Trading on the Treasury bond market brought the spread between the 10-year BTP and the Bund below the 194 points of the previous day, to 193.6 points. The Italian 10-year yield rose slightly to 4.186%, while the German yield remained stable at 2.22%.
Positive closure for Tokyo
Positive closure for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the Nikkei index marking +0.78% at the end of the session at 26,175.56 points.
Euro stable at the start of the day
Euro stable against the dollar at the start of the day, with a price of 1.0732 which is worth +0.04%. Also the quotation on the yen at 141.52 did not move much. Dollar/yen stopped at 131.89.