MILANO – The Stock Exchanges are betting that the data on US inflation (coming tomorrow) will give further signs of a break in prices, and the Fed will therefore be able to relax its grip on the cost of money. Although messages have arrived from both the US central bank and the ECB on the need to raise rates further to combat price increases, the markets are experiencing a phase of optimism. A phase which, net of yesterday’s uncertainty, regained momentum thanks to the positive closure of Wall Street (the Dow Jones did +0.4%) which gave new breath to Asia and the reopening of Europe. Positive closure for Tokyo: +1.03%.
Istat, November retail sales up 0.8%
Tokyo closes up 1.03%
In November, a cyclical increase is estimated for retail sales (+0.8% in value and +0.4% in volume). This was noted by Istat, explaining that the sales of food goods grew in value (+0.6%) and remained stationary in volume, while those of non-food goods recorded a positive change in value and volume (+1.0 respectively % and +0.7%). On a trend basis, in November retail sales increased by 4.4% in value and recorded a decrease in volume (-3.6%); sales of foodstuffs grow in value (+6.6%) and decrease in volume (-6.3%). And also for the sales of non-food goods there was an increase in value and a decrease in volume (+2.9% and -1.8% respectively).
European stock markets cautiously rise at the start
Cautious upward opening for the European stock exchanges awaiting tomorrow’s US inflation and the publication of the ECB’s monthly bulletin. In the first trades in Frankfurt the Dax advanced by 0.24% to 14,810.45 points, in London the FTSE 100 gained 0.09% to 7,701.71 points, in Paris the Cac 40 rose by 0.16% to 6,880 .33 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 by 0.04% at 8,716.09 points. In Milan, the Ftse Mib scores +0.20% to 25,415.16 points.
Gas, prices not moved in Amsterdam
Gas futures prices are up slightly on the Amsterdam TTF at the opening of the session, currently settling at 71 euros per megawatt hour (+1.32% compared to yesterday’s closing).
Upward futures for Europe, mixed on Wall Street
A higher opening is expected for the European stock exchanges after the positive closure of Wall Street. Futures on the Euro Stoxx rose by 0.59%, those on the Frankfurt Dax rose by 0.56% and those on the London FTSE 100 by 0.41%.
Conversely, contracts on the American Stock Exchange are mixed: the Dow Jones scores +0.13%, the Nasdaq is flat at -0.02% and the S&P 500 rises by 0.06%.
Weak oil
Oil prices down at the start of the day. Texas WTI drops 0.7% to 74.5 dollars a barrel while North Sea Brent loses 0.6% to 79.5 dollars.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed clearly positive, showing confidence in a further slowdown in US inflation in December, whose key indicator is expected tomorrow. The Nikkei index gained 1.03% to 26,446.00 points and the Topix index rose 1.08% to 1,901.25 points. On the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Hang Seng index recorded more moderate progress (+0.45% around 6.40am). Analysts expect US prices to stagnate for a month and slow for a year, which would allay fears of further monetary tightening by the US central bank, the Fed.