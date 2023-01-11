Upward futures for Europe, mixed on Wall Street

A higher opening is expected for the European stock exchanges after the positive closure of Wall Street. Futures on the Euro Stoxx rose by 0.59%, those on the Frankfurt Dax rose by 0.56% and those on the London FTSE 100 by 0.41%.

Conversely, contracts on the American Stock Exchange are mixed: the Dow Jones scores +0.13%, the Nasdaq is flat at -0.02% and the S&P 500 rises by 0.06%.