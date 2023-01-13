MILANO – Cautious start for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week after the signals received yesterday from US inflation have strengthened the conviction among investors that the level of prices, at least in the US, may have already reached its maximum, pushing the Fed to a easing of monetary policy, even if statements in this sense have come from some members of the central bank, as well as from the ECB, do not yet suggest substantial changes of course.
Optimism in this sense swept through the Asian stock exchanges, which moved up in the morning with the exception of Tokyo which discounted the potential appreciation of the yen against the dollar, to the detriment of its export sector.
The price of gas, on the other hand, rose slightly: in the morning the TTF contract in Amsterdam increased by 3.2% to 69 euros per megawatt hour.
Istat, slight slowdown in industrial production in November
Another decline for industrial production: in November 2022 the seasonally adjusted index is estimated to decrease by 0.3% compared to October. On an annual basis, corrected for calendar effects, the overall index drops by 3.7% (there were 21 working days as in November 2021). This was indicated by Istat, adding that on average for the September-November quarter the level of industrial production decreased by 1.0% compared to the previous three months.
Europe opens weakly
The main European stock exchanges open the last session of the week weakly. In the first few minutes of trading, Piazza Affari recorded +0.03% to 25,739 points, Frankfurt +0.12%, Paris +0.22% and London up +0.29%.
The spread opens down
The spread between the BTP and the German Bund fell to 182 basis points at the start of the day, after taking a step forward at the opening, compared to 183 at the closing on Thursday. The Italian government bond with a 10-year maturity shows a yield of 3.95%
The euro opens slightly against the dollar
The euro opens slightly at 1.0840 dollars (-0.04%) remaining on the highs of the last 8 months. The single currency, on the other hand, falls compared to the Japanese currency (changes hands at 139.50 yen, -0.47%). Dollar/yen at 128.69 (-0.41%).