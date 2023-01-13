MILANO – Cautious start for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week after the signals received yesterday from US inflation have strengthened the conviction among investors that the level of prices, at least in the US, may have already reached its maximum, pushing the Fed to a easing of monetary policy, even if statements in this sense have come from some members of the central bank, as well as from the ECB, do not yet suggest substantial changes of course.

Optimism in this sense swept through the Asian stock exchanges, which moved up in the morning with the exception of Tokyo which discounted the potential appreciation of the yen against the dollar, to the detriment of its export sector.

The price of gas, on the other hand, rose slightly: in the morning the TTF contract in Amsterdam increased by 3.2% to 69 euros per megawatt hour.