MILANO – A quiet start to the week for Western Stock Exchanges, orphaned by Wall Street on the day dedicated to Martin Luther King and with an ear always attentive to the Central Banks. The lists close with a cautious rise. While the elite of finance gathers again in attendance at the forum in Davos, Switzerland, operators are trying to grasp from the meeting of the Bank of Japan (Wednesday) and then from the publication of the minutes of the December board of the ECB, scheduled for Thursday, important signs of the support for the decision on rate hikes. The basic sentiment of the markets is however oriented towards risk, witnessed by the drop in the dollar and – to a certain extent – also by Bitcoin which returned above 21 thousand dollars over the weekend. A strong start for the queen of cryptocurrencies who has gained 28% so far in January, raising the pressure on those who had placed bearish bets, fearing a still difficult month after the blowouts of 2022. For now, this is the best start to the year for Bitcoin from +31% in January 2020, before the pandemic. A recovery that also brought the value of digital assets back above 1,000 billion dollars, lost when the FTX case exploded.

Stock markets close positive The European stock exchanges close the first session of the week with fire plus. Frankfurt gains 0.31% with the Dax at 15,134 points. Paris scores +0.28% with the Cac 40 at 7,043 points and London +0.2% with the Ftse 100 at 7,860 points. Milan instead rises by 0.46% to 25,901 points. The euro closes slightly above 1.08 dollars Closure with little movement for the euro, which remains above 1.08 on the greenback. The single currency changed hands at 1.0825 dollars (-0.03%) and 139.11 yen (+0.50%). The slowdown in US inflation in December continues to weigh on the American currency, opening the way for a slowdown in the monetary tightening initiated by the Fed. The greenback instead strengthens against the yen to 128.50 (+0.50%), waiting for the board meeting of the Bank of Japan which on Wednesday could announce the end of the current ultra-accommodative strategy.

As for cryptocurrencies, bitcoin stabilized above $20,000 at $20,958 (+0.26%), following the surge over the weekend, driven by investors’ greater appetite for risk. See also Perfect "re-enactment" Volkswagen Beetle Great Wall Euler's new car named Ballet Cat-IT and traffic The EU markets float on parity The Milan Stock Exchange (+0.08%) floats in line with other European lists. Mps slips in Piazza Affari (-3.9%) while Tim shows off (+1%), the latter after the rumors about the hypothesis of Arnaud de Puyfontaine’s resignation from the board of directors. The spread between the BTP and the Bund rises to 186 points, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond at 4.06%. Utilities are also down, while the price of gas is in free fall, settling at 58.2 euros per megawatt hour. Italgas (-0.2%), Hera (-0.4%), Erg (-0.3%), A2a (-0.1%) is down, while Enel is up (+0.7%). In no particular order, energy with Eni (-0.06%), Tenaris (+0.09%) and Saipem (+1.9%). Contrast the banks where Intesa is moving in negative territory (-0.5%). Purchases on Bper and Unicredit (+0.3%) and Banco Bpm (+2.3%). On the shields Diasorin (+3.1%). Also in light Amplifon (+1.9%) and Azimut (+1%). Gas below 60 euros, September 2021 levels The price of gas drops below 60 euros with an increase in LNG flows to Europe due to full stocks in China. Operators also focus their attention on temperatures, which are better than the seasonal average. In Amsterdam, the price fell by 9% to 59 euros per megawatt hour, bringing the drop from the beginning of the year to 22% and reaching the levels of September 2021. Prices then recovered slightly, reaching 59.8 euros per megawatt hour (-7. 7%). Bank of Italy, debt down by almost 6 billion in November In November 2022, general government debt decreased by €5.9 billion compared to the value of the previous month, amounting to €2,764.9 billion. This was announced by the Bank of Italy with the publication “Public finance: requirement and debt”. The reduction – explains Bankitalia – reflects the drop in Treasury liquidity (-8.5 billion to 54.1 billion), partially offset by the accretive effect of spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of indexed securities to inflation and changes in exchange rates (a total of 2.5 billion), and borrowing requirements (0.1 billion). See also Stock exchanges under pressure awaiting the ECB. Sales on Buzzi at Piazza Affari EU stock exchanges cautious after a good start Caution prevails in Europe after a positive start that comes in the wake of the first two weeks of the year in rallying for equity markets. Piazza Affari resets the initial gains and moves on parity (-0.09%). The main continental indices also lost their initial momentum: Frankfurt rose by 0.07% as did Paris and London by 0.14%. Meanwhile, in Milan among the titles, Amplifon +2.12% and Diasorin +1.69% lengthen the pace. Saipem continues to grow (+1.37%), despite the drop in oil prices. Turnaround for Tim (+0.68%), the rumors about the resignation of Arnaud De Puyfontaine (expression of the French shareholder Vivendi) from the Tim board, a signal arriving perhaps already today in view of the board of the Tlc company on Wednesday 18 January. Gas, the price in Amsterdam is back below 60 euros The price of gas falls again and at the Dutch TTF hub it is back below 60 euros per megawatt hour, remaining below pre-war levels in Ukraine and down almost 60% from the December peak. The February contract is trading at 59.98 euros per megawatt hour, down 7.5%. Warmer-than-expected temperatures in Europe so far have eased gas rationing concerns. Gas inventories across Europe have hovered at around 82% in recent weeks, up from 50% a year ago and well above the five-year seasonal norm of 70%. However, Europe was the largest customer in the global liquefied natural gas market in 2022, with the EU accounting for 24% of global LNG imports. See also Istat: + 1.4% yoy for retail sales in June, -1.1% mom Oil: prices falling in Asia Oil prices fall on Asian markets even as optimism about the reopening of activities in China, which will increase fuel demand in the world‘s largest importer of crude oil, is keeping prices close to the 2023 highs reached after the price surge of last week. Both benchmarks had delivered their largest weekly gains since October on Friday. WTI drops 1% to 79 dollars a barrel, Brent drops 1.12% to 84.32 dollars a barrel. Euro still on the rise The euro opens higher above $1.08. The single currency changed hands at 1.0844 dollars and at 138.67. The slowdown in US inflation in December continues to weigh on the greenback, making room for a slowdown in the monetary tightening initiated by the Fed. Instead, the Japanese currency strengthens, positioning itself at 127.89 against the stars and stripes, in waiting for the board meeting of the Bank of Japan which on Wednesday could announce the end of the current ultra-accommodative strategy. Positive futures for Europe, Tokyo closes at -1.1% A positive opening is expected for the European lists, judging by the futures. Conversely, a weak performance in Tokyo with the Nikkei index ending up down by 1.1% to 25822.32 points. The Japanese financial center is paying for the strong appreciation of the yen in recent sessions, linked in particular to growing speculation about an imminent monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which meets tomorrow and the day after. The yen, meanwhile, has gained more than 3% against the dollar since the middle of last week, returning to its highest levels against the greenback since late May 2022.