The Central Bank of Japan played no surprise cards: it avoided further changes to its program to keep the yield curve under control, paving the way for a devaluation of the yen but avoiding rocking the boat again after surprising everyone in December with a move read in a restrictive key. The fluctuation band of long-term government bond yields remains unchanged, between minus 0.50% and 0.50%, and neither does the yield control curve (YCC) in force since September 2016, when the BoJ set a 0% target for 10-year government bond yields. The effect on the currency markets was immediate, with the yen weakening against the dollar to 130 from 128.40, retreating from the maximum in 7 months; on the other hand, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed sharply higher (+2.5%).

The attitude of the central banks remains at the heart of the markets’ attention: today there were some declarations from the Fed governors, yesterday rumors emerged of an ECB that could slow down the tightening (with an immediate beneficial effect on the BTPs and the state in general). In the meantime, investors are also reading the quarterly results. Last night Wall Street beat Goldman Sachs in its crisis of identity and rewarded Morgan Stanley, summarizes Bloomberg.