Snam, in the new profit plan +3% on an annual average

Snam’s new strategic plan envisages net profit growth of around 3% on average per year in the period 2022-2026, despite the increase in interest rates.

Snam “will increase investments significantly compared to the past, in order to strengthen our infrastructures and contribute to the greater energy security of the country for the next few years and for the more distant horizon”, says the managing director Stefano Venier. The plan for 2026 provides for 10 billion in investments.