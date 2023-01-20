MILANO – Europe is trying to recover after a day marked by the cold shower of the Bce, which confirmed its aggressive strategy on the rate hike front. The figure for Japanese inflation stands out on the markets, shooting up to 4% in December, the highest for 40 years. However, the statistics do not worry the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which closes at +0.56%. Chinese squares also performed well with Shanghai (+0.76%), Shenzhen (+0.65%). The price of gas continues to fall, in the morning at the TTf in Amsterdam futures fall below the 60 euro level.

The European stock exchanges start positive The Paris Cac 40 rises by 0.51% to 6,987.11 points, the London FTSE 100 rises by 0.39% to 7,777.60 points and the Frankfurt Dax 30 registers an increase of 0.50% to 14,995 .05 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib gains 0.70% in the first trades Euro up slightly against the dollar Euro prices slightly up against the dollar this morning at the start of the day. The single European currency changed hands at 1.0839 compared to 1.0831 last night in New York. Euro down against the yen at 139.70. The spread opens down to 169 points The spread between Btp and Bund opens at 169 points, down from 171 at yesterday’s close. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond remained stable at 3.76%.