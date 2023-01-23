Seat reduced in Asia, Tokyo climbs 1.3%. The yellow of the BoJ

Less trading session in Asia with major marketplaces (Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore) closed for the Lunar New Year. The Tokyo Stock Exchange closes the session with a sharp rise, with investors betting on a possible easing of the Federal Reserve’s tightening. The Nikkei index finished trading with an increase of 1.33% to 26,906.04 points.

From the minutes of the BOJ meeting in December, it was revealed that government officials who participated in the board had asked for a half-hour postponement surprised by the institution’s decision to change the yield curve controls. Such a thing rarely happens and usually only happens at times of key decisions, such as when the BOJ introduced negative interest rates in 2016. At its December 19-20 meeting, the institute maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy but shocked markets with a surprise change to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.