MILANO – Weak start for the European Stock Exchanges. The focus of the markets is on the one hand on the first indications that arrived yesterday from the US quarterly reports on the technological front, with Microsoft which highlighted positive numbers but with a worsening outlook, on the other on the German Ifo, a thermometer of business confidence. The index rose to 90.2 in January from 88.6 in December, in line with expectations

In Asia, with Chinese stock markets still at a standstill due to the holidays, Tokyo closed up 0.35.

Meanwhile, the fall in the price of gas continues. February futures on the TTF market currently stand at 55.705 euros, with a price still down by 4.40%.