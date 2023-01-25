Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 25th. Weak Europe, focus on US tech. The German Ifo in line with expectations
MILANO – Weak start for the European Stock Exchanges. The focus of the markets is on the one hand on the first indications that arrived yesterday from the US quarterly reports on the technological front, with Microsoft which highlighted positive numbers but with a worsening outlook, on the other on the German Ifo, a thermometer of business confidence. The index rose to 90.2 in January from 88.6 in December, in line with expectations

In Asia, with Chinese stock markets still at a standstill due to the holidays, Tokyo closed up 0.35.

Meanwhile, the fall in the price of gas continues. February futures on the TTF market currently stand at 55.705 euros, with a price still down by 4.40%.

The European Stock Exchanges open few moves. Paris records a +0.1% with the Cac 40 at 7,057 points. London scores +0.09% with the FTSE 100 at 7,764 points and Frankfurt +0.02% with the Dax at 15,095 points

Declining start for the spread

Decreasing start for the spread between Btp and Bund. The spread opens at 174 points (175.7 yesterday’s close). The yield on the Italian 10-year bond is stable at 3.9%.

