MILANO – Conflicting signals from the markets: Europe, the first to restart trading in 2023, this morning is preparing for a start with a negative sign after yesterday’s positive session. Indications of the opposite sign come from both Asia and the United States. In the Far East: the Chinese indices advance towards the close after a positive start while Tokyo is still closed for holidays.

The US future is also well oriented. “We are starting the year with tight financial conditions, a potential inflationary impulse from China and as a result, that means we will likely have to approach the start of the calendar year with relative caution across the entire portfolio,” Marc Franklin underlined, senior portfolio manager of Manulife Investment Management, in an interview with Bloomberg Tv.

After an uphill start, the price of gas falls again and in the morning stands at 75.5 euros per megawatt hour