MILANO – Conflicting signals from the markets: Europe, the first to restart trading in 2023, this morning is preparing for a start with a negative sign after yesterday’s positive session. Indications of the opposite sign come from both Asia and the United States. In the Far East: the Chinese indices advance towards the close after a positive start while Tokyo is still closed for holidays.
The US future is also well oriented. “We are starting the year with tight financial conditions, a potential inflationary impulse from China and as a result, that means we will likely have to approach the start of the calendar year with relative caution across the entire portfolio,” Marc Franklin underlined, senior portfolio manager of Manulife Investment Management, in an interview with Bloomberg Tv.
After an uphill start, the price of gas falls again and in the morning stands at 75.5 euros per megawatt hour
Germany, unemployment down in December
In Germany, the unemployment rate fell to 5.5% in December, compared to 5.6% in the previous month. This was announced by the federal employment agency, highlighting that in December unemployment recorded a decrease of 13,000 units
Uncertain opening for the European Stock Exchanges
Uncertain and contrasting opening for the European stock exchanges after the rise on the eve. Good London, closed yesterday: the Ftse rises by 0.91%. Frankfurt is more cautious, where the Dax rises by 0.27%. Paris is below parity, with the Cac down by 0.08%. Weak Milan (-0.17%) and Madrid (-0.43%).
The spread opens higher
Start up for the spread between Btp and Bund. At the start of the session, the differential stood at 214 points, compared to 210 at yesterday’s close. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond rises to 4.61% (+8 basis points).
Euro down on the dollar
The euro retreats this morning against the main currencies. The single European currency is worth 1.0655 dollars, down 0.13%, and is trading at 138.52 against the yen, down 0.67%.
Chinese manufacturing activity slows down again
New contraction in manufacturing activity in China, which decreased in December for the fifth consecutive month as outbreaks of Covid cases disrupted some factory operations. The PMI index calculated by IHS Markit for the Caixin group stood at 49 points last month, compared to 49.4 points in November. A number below 50 reflects a contraction in activity. Since August this index has been consistently in the red.
Asia closes higher
Asian stocks close the session higher as investors assess spikes in Covid-19 infections and the outlook for the global economy with weakly contracting manufacturing data.
Hong Kong is still in progress (+2%). Positive Shanghai (+0.9%), Shenzhen (+1.5%) and Mumbai (+0.1%) while Seoul is down slightly (-0.3%). Closed Tokyo for holidays. On the currency front, the yuan strengthens against the dollar.