Alibaba soars on the stock market after Ma’s step back

Alibaba’s stock soars on the Hong Kong stock market after Jack Ma’s announcement to relinquish control of the fintech colossus Ant Group he created and also open the shares of groups listed on Chinese markets in which Ant has a stake of at least 5%. The shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant mark an increase of 8.07% after the first trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while the shares of Longshire Technology Group, Jilin Zhengyuan, Shanghai Golden Bridge are also up on the Chinese stock exchanges Infotech, Orbbec Inc and Hundsun Technology. On Saturday, Ant Group announced in a note that Jack Ma had reduced his stake in Ant Group, which was undergoing restructuring and whose listing on the stock exchange was blocked by Chinese authorities in November 2020, from 53.46% to 6.208%. , and that the Chinese billionaire “will no longer be the effective controller of Ant Group”, in an operation that will serve to “further improve the transparency and effectiveness of corporate governance” of the group.