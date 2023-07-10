Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 10th. Chinese data worries the markets

Milan Stock Exchange weak with cars and the rest of Europe

The Milan Stock Exchange (-0.2%) continues weak, in line with the other European lists. Piazza Affari is weighed down by utilities and the automotive sector. The spread between the BTP and the Bund rises to 172 points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.36 per cent.

At the bottom of the main list Interpump (-1.4%) and Nexi (-1.2%). Tim is also bad (-1%), waiting for the story of the sale of the Network to be defined. Among the utilities in decline, Snam (-1%), Hera, Erg and A2a (-0.7%). In no particular order, energy with Saipem down by 0.5% while Eni (+0.4%) and Tenaris (+0.1%) are up. Fight the banks. Mps (-0.8%), Unicredit (-0.6%) and Intesa (-0.3%) are down. Fineco (+1.8%) rose, following higher-than-expected funding figures, Bper (+0.5%), Banco Bpm (+0.2%). Negative session for insurance companies with Generali down by 0.7% and Unipol flat (-0.07%). In red the cars with Stellantis (-0.3%), on the day of the meeting of Tavares with the minister of Made in Italy Adolfo Urso. Iveco (-1%) and Cnh (-0.6%) also fell.

