Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 18th. Weak markets, weighs on China. Visco assures: “Inflation will drop sooner than expected”

The EU Stock Exchanges remain cautious, Wall Street also uncertain

The European stock exchanges remain cautious in the middle of the session with the focus on the United States. On the one hand we look at the quarterly results (Bofa and Morgan Stanley are expected) and, on the other, at retail sales in June, the last signal on consumption before the GDP at the end of the month. Wall Street futures are uncertain. The area index of the Old Continent, the stoxx 600, gains a quarter of a point with the push of industrialists and pharmaceutical-related stocks. In recovery then financial and energy. between the individual squares. Milan scores +0.01% with the Ftse Mib at 28,643 points. Among the best Mediolanum (+1.53%), Interpump (+1.36%), Nexi and Pirelli (+1.16% both). Among the sales Moncler (-0.9%), Bper (-0.6%) and Tim (-0.4%). Same trend on the other price lists. Frankfurt registers +0.06%, Paris +0.04% and London +0.12%.

The decline in government bond yields is also confirmed with the 10-year BTP at 4.026% (-12 points). And the spread with the German Bund also decreased to 162 points. On the commodity front, gas fluctuates above 25 euros per megawatt hour (+1.3%) . And oil is also on the rise with WTI at 74.5 dollars a barrel and Brent approaching 79 dollars. The price of wheat rises but always in a contained way. Hard is traded at 817 dollars (0.25%) for each single contractual unit of 5,000 bushels, while the soft registers a 0.7% to 658 dollars. For exchange rates, the euro is stable at 1.1252 dollars.