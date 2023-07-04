Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 4th. The markets are taking a breather. Oil on the rise, new OPEC+ cuts in sight

A day without great cues for the financial markets, with weak trading in Asia and the European stock exchanges uncertain in midstream, in the midst of a very positive phase for the price lists which led Milan to perform better than the others until it resumed with the Ftse Mib the levels prior to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. Movements in the last few hours on oil, which has already strengthened since yesterday when it emerged that Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels of oil a day, which entered into force in July, for another month, thus also including August.

13:49

Stock markets, stop the rally in Asia. Tokyo black shirt

The race for global stock markets comes to a halt, with investors in Asia monetizing the rally achieved by the Stock Exchanges while in New York, which will be closed today for Independence Day, futures are little moved, after the index yesterday ISM manufacturing fell to a three-year low, signaling the difficulties facing the American economy. Tokyo wears the black jersey (-0.8%) while the other price lists in the area are sluggish, such as Hong Kong (-0.1%), Shanghai (-0.2%), Shenzhen (unchanged) and Seoul (- 0.3%). Sydney, on the other hand, holds (+0.4%) in the wake of the Australian Central Bank’s decision to keep rates unchanged, while not ruling out new increases in the future. China‘s export squeeze on two rare minerals, germanium and gallium, as part of the technology war with the US, boosted stocks of non-ferrous mineral companies. Oil shows modest increases after yesterday Russia and Saudi Arabia announced new supply cuts, with WTI at 70 dollars and Brent at 74.88 dollars a barrel.

13:45

Borsa, Milan cancels the rise in the middle of the day

The Milan Stock Exchange cancels the rise in the middle of the session and moves towards parity on a day poor in macro data and in which the reference of Wall Street is missing, closed for Independence Day. The Ftse Mib thirsts at 28,447 points, while on the energy prices (Enel +2.13%, Eni +0.16%) and Tim (+1.38%) went up. Among industrialists, Stellantis down 0.79%, Leonardo down 0.19% and Pirelli down 0.80%. As regards financials, Unicredit lost 1.07%, Mediobanca +0.22%, Intesa -0.49% and Generali -0.44%.

09:05

Europe starts off cautiously, Milan is still doing well

A cautious start for the European stock exchanges, with Milan still positive (+0.3%) despite the cooling of the speculative appeal on Generali, which made little move in the early stages. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens at 170 points, slightly down on the previous day’s 171. The yield on the ten-year Italian bond stands at 4.14%.

07:55

Asian stocks ahead mixed

Asian stocks are trading mixed following the release yesterday in the United States of data for the month of June showing a further contraction in manufacturing activity.

At the moment, Tokyo’s Nikkei index loses 0.94%, in no particular order the Chinese markets with Shanghai at -0.10%, the Shenzhen Szse composite index gains 0.21%, while the Hang Seng of Hong Kong 0.42%. On the other hand, the Kospi index of Seoul decreased by 0.30%.

07:43

Oil up slightly

The price of oil is slightly up on the Asian markets, yesterday the communication of the reduction of production up to August of 1 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia and 500 thousand by Russia arrived. Crude oil was weighed down by the negative trend of the ISM manufacturing index, which in June showed a contraction in the sector for the eighth consecutive month.

Currently contracts on WTI are sold at 69.9 dollars a barrel, up by 0.25%, while those on Brent at 74.9 dollars, up by 0.46%.

