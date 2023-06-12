Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 12th. UBS Closes Credit Suisse Acquisition: ‘Bumpy Months’

Ubs concludes the acquisition of Credit Suisse: cuts and rigid stakes are on the way

The acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS is completed and thus the two Swiss banking rivals become a single institution: it is the largest merger in the banking sector since the 2008 financial crisis. The Swiss bank announced the closing of the operation with a open letter published on Monday in local and international newspapers. The Credit Suisse acquisition ends the lender’s 167-year independence Bloomberg. The announcement comes at the end of more than two months of uncertainty for employees after UBS concluded talks with the Swiss government over a 9 billion Swiss francs ($10 billion) guarantee against potential losses related to the assets of the Credit Suisse which it went to absorb. The deal provides UBS with tens of billions of dollars in capital gains and ushers in a period of complex integration likely to result in thousands of job cuts. According to what was collected by the FT on the eve of the official announcement, UBS will dictate very strict rules to the Credit Suisse bankers: a stop to the acquisition of new customers from high-risk countries and a ban on the use of complex financial products.

The coming months are likely to be “bumpy,” UBS chief Sergio Ermotti warned on Friday, adding that integration will be accompanied by “waves” of difficult decisions, especially in employment matters.