Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 13th. US inflation expected to slow down. Record-breaking Apple. China cuts interest rates unexpectedly

MILANO – The markets are off to a good start looking at US inflation data as a starter to the decisions of the US central bank (Wednesday) and the European one (Thursday). According to the consensus of Bloomberg, US consumer inflation would rise by 4.1% annually in May, to the lowest levels for over two years (March 2021) and well below April’s 4.9%. Monthly growth should be limited to 0.1%. But it will be data that will indicate the “persistence” of the price race, with core inflation (extracted from volatile elements such as food and groceries) growing by another 0.4% in May (as in April) and by 5.2% annual. Numbers that would justify other moves by the Federal Reserve, from which for now the market is expecting a break in the hikes. Among the movements on Wall Street, we note the record closing for the Apple stock (an event that had not been seen since January 2022): the iPhone giant crowned the restart of tech and scored $183.79 per share (+1.6%) , driving the presentation of the Vision Pro viewers. In 2023, Apple gained more than 41% (against +35% for the Nasdaq 100): the capitalization is 2,890 billion and the milestone of 3 thousand is within reach.

Mfe still in evidence: +1.6% at startup Mfe still in evidence in Piazza Affari: the former Mediaset rises by 1.6% at the start. Europe starts positively, Milan +0.45% Positive start for the European Stock Exchanges and Piazza Affari is also doing its part: Milan marks a rise of 0.45% in the very first few bars, supported by the oil sector and by industrialists (with St in the lead). See also The valuation plummeted by 60% and an IPO is required Gas slowing down in Amsterdam Declining opening of gas at Amsterdam TTF hub. After yesterday’s drop of 3%, the future for July now shows a new decline of -4.1% to 29.75 euros per megawatt hour. Stable spread at 165 points Spread between Btp and Bund stable at the start of the day at 165 points, same level as yesterday’s closing.

The 10-year yield is down slightly to 4.032%, compared to the previous 4.06. The auctions of 3, 7 and 30-year BTPs are expected during the day. Germany, inflation continues to fall in May The final data on German inflation in May confirms the slowdown already highlighted by the preliminary data. Consumer prices rose by 6.1% and 6.3% on a harmonized basis with the EU, confirming the flash estimates released at the end of last month. Consumer prices fell by 0.1% compared to April and by 0.2% on a harmonized basis, also in this case in line with the preliminary data and economists’ expectations. Consumer prices in Germany had risen by 7.2% in April. Closure sharply higher for Tokyo Positive closure for the Tokyo stock exchange, after yesterday’s gains on Wall Street and pending US inflation data and the forthcoming Fed meeting. The Nikkei 225 index rose by 1.80% to 33,018.65 points , while the broader Topix index gained 1.16% to 2,264.79 points. Unemployment falls in Great Britain The UK unemployment rate fell slightly by 0.1 percentage point in April, reaching 3.8% from 3.9% previously. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the UK fell by 13,600 in May, following a revised increase of 23,400 the previous month. See also Hanyu Pharmaceutical: Terlipressin for injection passed the consistency evaluation of generic drugs China surprise rate cut to support recovery The Chinese central bank unexpectedly cut the ‘seven-day reverse repo rate’, its short-term reference rate. A move aimed at supporting business in the complex post-Covid recovery phase of the world‘s second largest economy. The main rate at which the central bank provides short-term liquidity to commercial banks (seven-day repo rate) was lowered from 2.0% to 1.9%. The measure has immediate effect, according to what was specified by the Chinese monetary authority. The last drop in this rate was in August 2022. Futures up for Wall Street Index futures up for US markets in today’s trading. Early indications show a 0.08% gain for the Dow Jones, while the S&P 500 contract rises 0.21% and the Nasdaq contract rises 0.41%. Slight recovery in oil, but Wti below 70 dollars Oil prices slightly recover in today’s trading, after the sharp decline, exceeding 4%, suffered yesterday. The WTI future marks an increase of 0.49% to 67.45 dollars a barrel, while Brent climbs up 0.64% to 72.30 dollars.