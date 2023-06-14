Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 14th. Stock markets are cautiously awaiting the first stop on Fed rate hikes
Today's Stock Exchanges, June 14th. Stock markets are cautiously awaiting the first stop on Fed rate hikes

Today's Stock Exchanges, June 14th. Stock markets are cautiously awaiting the first stop on Fed rate hikes

MILANO – For the first time after 15 months of tightening the Federal Reserve should allow itself a pause in the rate hike. Data on US inflation, which slowed more than expected in May, which arrived just ahead of the central bank meeting solidified the bets for this announcement. But, analysts say, Governor Powell should leave the doors open for new interventions in July, always remembering that he will act on the basis of the data that will arrive in the meantime. Western market futures are wary: investors are also eyeing data on industrial production from the Eurozone. In Asia, on the other hand, the indices moved positively also thanks to the support that arrived yesterday evening from Wall Street where the S&P500 closed up for the fourth time, something that hadn’t happened since April.

Mainly negative performance for Wall Street index futures. The Dow Jones contract was down 0.22%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were nearly unchanged at -0.01%.

Crude oil prices steady in today’s trading after recovering sharply on Wednesday with gains of more than 3%. The WTI future now marks +0.04% at 69.45 dollars, while Brent is up +0.15% at 74.40 dollars.

