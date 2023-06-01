Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 1st. Positive price lists after the US House’s ok on debt. EU manufacturing at 3-year low

MILANO – Positive restart for the European stock exchanges after the US House voted the green light to raise the debt ceiling during the night, with the Senate which will instead have to express itself by June 5th. The stock markets of the Old Continent defend the rebound, after the sharp drop on the eve, despite the clear slowdown of the PMI manufacturing indices of the Eurozone: all well below the threshold of 50 points, which separates the contraction from the economic expansion, with the aggregate single currency area down to 44.8, the least since three years. In contrast to yesterday’s official data were the Chinese manufacturing PMI readings by Caixin, which rose more than expected in May. Positive for investors, then, the indications coming from some members of the board of the Fed on a possible pause by the US central bank in raising interest rates. In this sense, the governor of the Fed expressed himself Philip Jeffersonexplaining that the Fed is inclined to keep interest rates unchanged in June to assess the economic outlook and similar indications came from the Philadelphia Fed chairman Patrick Harker, chairman of the Philadelphia Fed. Positive session for Asian markets, with Tokyo closing up 0.84%.

Inflation down sharply in the Eurozone, to 6.1% in May Inflation down sharply in May in the Eurozone. According to Eurostat's 'flash' estimate, it is expected at 6.1%, compared to 7% in April. Among the main components, higher values ​​for food, alcohol and tobacco (12.5%, compared to 13.5% in April). On the contrary, energy (-1.7%, compared to 2.4% in April). The estimate for inflation in Italy in May is 8.1% (from 8.7% in April). Eurozone, unemployment down to 6.5% Unemployment in the Eurozone fell to 6.5% in April, from 6.6% in March. In the EU it is stable at 6%. Eurostat communicates it. In Italy it is 7.8% (from 7.9%). The highest values ​​in the EU are in Spain (12.7%) and Greece (12.2%), lowest in Czechia (2.7%) and Germany (2.9%). Among young people 'under 25' unemployment fell to 13.9% in the Eurozone and 13.8% in the EU (both from 14% in March). In Italy it is 20.4%. Highest values ​​in Spain (28.4%) and Greece (27.4%), lowest in Germany (6.1%), Holland and Ireland (7.9%). Amplifon, ESG credit of 300 million Amplifon has signed a new revolving credit line linked to sustainability objectives with a group of banks for a total amount of 300 million euro. This new line, with a duration of 3 years and extendable for another 2, provides Amplifon with greater financial flexibility and strengthens its liquidity position, diversifying the sources of financing and extending the average maturity of the debt, reads a note. The credit line is linked to specific indicators of the sustainability plan, which are in turn linked to some objectives for sustainable development (“SDGS”) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda. The loan, which follows the two ESG credit lines signed in 2021, is part of the process of integrating ESG objectives into Amplifon’s operational and financial strategy. The lending banks are BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit and BNL. The price lists remain on the rise, Milan stands out European stock markets remain on the rise, despite the slowdown in manufacturing PMIs. London rose 0.7% in mid-morning, Frankfurt 1.1% and Paris 0.95%. Milan stands out and earns 2% with Recordati and Mps in the lead. See also Food - NGOs file charges for killing chicks abroad Also for Italy, manufacturing is at a three-year low “As shown by the Hcob PMI for the manufacturing sector contracting for the third consecutive month, Italian industry is heading towards a recession”: says Tariq Kamal Chaudhry Economist at the Hamburg Commercial Bank, commenting on the data on the manufacturing PMI Italian dropped in May to a three-year low. “This – he adds – follows the recent news arriving from Istat, according to which industrial production has already contracted during the first quarter. For the moment, the PMI is positioned at the minimum value in exactly 3 years of 45.9. It seems that the weakness of the Italian manufacturing sector derives from the expiration of government support programs and from the slowdown of the global economy. These factors influenced optimism and caused a strong weakening of the volume of production and purchases. All this despite the sample companies reporting a contraction in purchase prices and a less difficult situation for the distribution chain Employment also increased at a slightly weaker rate Given the decline in new foreign orders, unemployment is likely to rise despite the shortage of skilled personnel in the The facts will show whether the relatively recent strength of the service sector can compensate for the potential weakness of manufacturing in terms of general employment levels”. Manufacturing ko in Europe: PMI indices at three-year lows Heavy signals for manufacturing in the Eurozone, with the PMI manufacturing index – constructed by interviewing company purchasing managers – which fell to 44.8 in May, from 45.8 in April, to a 3-year low. The data is still better than the preliminary reading of 44.6 but well below the threshold of 50 points, which separates the contraction from the economic expansion. “After showing modest signs of recovery during the first quarter, the eurozone manufacturing economy recorded a second consecutive month of contraction in output in the middle of the second quarter,” S&P Global and HCOB said in a statement. “Production volumes fell at the fastest rate since last November, reflecting an increasingly evident dampening effect from demand, with new orders also posting the steepest contraction in six months.” The details of individual countries indicate that the PMI manufacturing index of Germania in May it stood at its lowest for three years, with a final reading of 43.2, better than the flash of 42.9 on May 23, but down from 44.5 in April. In France the figure was almost stable at 45.7 points. Positive scholarships at the start European stock markets open higher after the US House gives the go-ahead for an agreement to raise the US public debt ceiling. The Paris Cac 40 index rises by 0.49% to 7,133.36 points, the Frankfurt Dax 30 increases by 0.47% to 15,737.77 points and the London FTSE 100 registers an increase of 0.17% at 7,458.80 points. The Ftse Mib also rose, gaining 0.89% to 26,282 points in Milan The euro opens slightly lower Slightly lower opening for the euro on the markets. The single currency changes hands at 1.067 against the dollar (-0.11%), the yen trades at 139.7 (+0.27%). Gas in sharp decline in Amsterdam Gas opens decidedly lower trading on the Amsterdam market. TTF futures drop 4.46% to 25.65 euros.