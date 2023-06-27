Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 27th. Cautiously rising price lists, spotlight on Lagarde

MILANO – European price lists tuned positively after a week full of uncertainty. Attention is directed above all to the ECB forum in Sintra and to the speech by Christine Lagarde, from which we expect not so much indications on the Central Bank’s moves in July, with a new rate hike that now seems obvious, but on what it intends to do from September onwards. In Asia, on the other hand, the trend was mixed, with Hong Kong in great shape and Tokyo which closed instead at -0.49%.

European stock markets open higher

Rising opening for the main European stock exchanges. In Frankfurt, the Dax rose by 0.36% to 15,869.45 points, in London, the FTSE 100 rose by 0.53% to 7,493.40

points, in Paris the Cac 40 gains 0.52% to 7,221.46 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 gains 0.56% to 9,325.50 points. In Milan, the ESF Mib marks +0.54%.

Growing oil

Oil prices on the rise this morning on the commodity markets: the Wti barrel for delivery in August is trading at 69.93 dollars with a growth of 0.81% while the Brent for delivery in August changes hands at 74.71 dollars per barrel with an increase of 0.71%.

Gas in lieve calo

Gas prices slightly down on the Amsterdam market, a reference for Europe: methane futures for delivery in July opened down 1% at 31.6 euros per megawatt hour.

