Today's Stock Exchanges, June 28th. EU price lists cautiously rise, waiting for Powell and Lagarde

MILANO

MILANO – The European stock exchanges restart on a cautious rise with the spotlight still on Sintra, where the ECB forum will conclude today and the intervention of the Fed president, Jerome Powell, is also expected. Instead, the Asian price lists contrasted the session where Tokyo however closed with a robust + 2.02%.

Rising start for European stock exchanges

European stocks start up. The Paris Cac 40 index rises by 0.85% to 7,276.68 points, the Frankfurt Dax 30 increases by 0.58% to 5,939.50 points and the London FTSE 100 registers an increase of 0.35% at 7,487.55 points. The Ftse Mib also rose, gaining 0.51%.

Low gas on startup

Gas prices falling in Europe above 34 euros per megawatt hour. Natural gas contracts, at European trading hub TTF, are trading at 34.38 euros, down 0.14% as investors monitor supplies following the rebellion in Russia over the weekend.

Exchange rates, euro down to 1.09 dollars

German consumer confidence falls. The GfK indicator, which forecasts developments in real private consumption over the next month, fell to -25.4 for July, from a slightly revised -24.4 the previous month and below market expectations of -23. The reading marked the first deterioration in consumer morale in nine months, mainly due to lower economic and income expectations. Persistently high inflation rates are significantly eroding household purchasing power, thus preventing private consumption from making a positive contribution to the economy. However, there has been a marginal increase in consumer propensity to buy.

German consumer confidence falls

