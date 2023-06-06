Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 6th. Stalled markets, holding back oil prices. The Btp Valore continues to run

Mixed closures in Asia, weak China

Asian stocks close mixed, Tokyo doing well, Chinese stocks in the red after the slowdown in the US services sector strengthened the prospect that the Fed would suspend interest rate hikes at its meeting scheduled for next week. Tokyo stocks closed higher after Japanese real wages contracted for the 12th consecutive month, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra-loose monetary stance. The optimism linked to the solid season of earnings also pushed the Japanese lists. The Nikkei gains 0.88% to 32,500 points, on the highs of the last 33 years, the Topix rises by 0.74% to 2,236.18 points. On the other hand, the Chinese markets were bad in the end: Shanghai lost 1.15% with 3,195.34 points while Shenzhen lost 1.58% with 10,773.45. Weak Hong Kong at -0.11% with 19,088.00. On the other hand, the Kospi index of Seoul was positive with +0.54% at 2,615.41 points and that of Taiwan +0.28% with 16,761.66, where the TWII was also driven by a 0.9% increase in Chip maker TSMC shares after posting a better second half of 2023 thanks to a recovery in chip demand.