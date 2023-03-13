Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 13th. The Svb case collapses the banks in Europe. Milan the worst, spread up
Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 13th. The Svb case collapses the banks in Europe. Milan the worst, spread up

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 13th. The Svb case collapses the banks in Europe. Milan the worst, spread up

Weak start for Europe, banks in the sights

The prospect of a more accommodative Fed on interest rates after the collapse of the SVB is not enough to support European stock markets at the start of the week. Milan drops 1.17%, while in the rest of Europe Frankfurt slips by 0.45%, Paris by 0.64% and Amsterdam by 0.34%. Among the main Milanese stocks, banks continue to be targeted by sales, with Bper at -3.27%, Banco Bpm at -2.99%, Unicredit at -2.16% and Intesa Sanpaolo at -2.1%. On the currency market, the dollar is in sharp decline in light of expectations on the Fed: futures on fed funds now consider practically certain (98.2%) a squeeze of only 25 basis points at the March meeting and it is not even completely excluded (1.8%) maintaining the status quo. The euro regained $1.07 for the first time in about a month and is worth $1.0723 from $1.0663 at Friday’s close. The greenback also lost share against the yen, to 134.49 from 135.15 on Friday, while the euro/yen was at 144.23 (144.12). Oil prices increased: Brent in May traded at 83.18 dollars a barrel (+0.48%), Wti in April at 77.14 dollars (+0.6%). After Friday’s leap, the price of natural gas in Amsterdam is falling again: the April contract on the TTF drops by 4.7% to 50.4 euros per megawatt hour.

