Asian stocks fly after the Chinese PMI. Hong Kong closes in rally of 4%

Asian stocks closed higher on February’s manufacturing PMI data from China and after Moody’s raised its estimates of Chinese GDP growth in 2023 and 2024. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index jumped by 4, 21% to 20,619.71 points, the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.90% to 3,312.35 and the Shenzhen Composite by 1.01% to 2,163.82. In Tokyo, the Nikkei gained 0.26% to 27,516.53 points and the Topix gained 0.23% to 1,997.81 points. Seoul and Taiwan also did well, respectively +0.42% at 2,412.85 points and +0.61% at 15,598.49 points. The Caixin manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 points in February from 49.2 in January, beating market forecasts by 50.2 and hitting its highest level since May 2021 amid the anti-Covid lockdowns. This is the first increase in industrial activity since last July, supported by increases in production, new orders and employment. Meanwhile, sentiment strengthened to a near 2-year high. The official NBS manufacturing PMI also performed well, rising to 52.6 points last month from 50.1 in January, beating market estimates of 50.5 and marking the fastest pace of factory activity expansion since March 2012, supported by Beijing’s recent decision to exit the zero-Covid policy.