European stock markets open higher, reassured by the words used by political and monetary authorities on the banking crisis. Milan wears the pink jersey and rises by 1.12%. Frankfurt advanced by 0.90%, Paris by 1.01% and London by 0.54%. However, market concerns remain about the risk of shocks to smaller US banks and the potential spillovers to bond markets after the losses imposed on junior Credit Suisse bondholders. Attention also shifts to the Fed board, which opens today and will end tomorrow with the announcement of the rate decision and the press conference by chairman Jerome Powell.

On the macro front, however, the most important data is the Zew index on confidence in Germany in March, expected to slow down to 17.1 points from 28.1 in February.