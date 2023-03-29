Confidence, good in Germany and declining in France

The Gfk consumer confidence index improved in Germany in April, equal to -29.5 points, against -30.6 points in March 2023. The figure is slightly lower than the expectations which indicated -29.2 points.

In March, household confidence dropped slightly again. The index that measures it dropped by one point to 81 points, and “remains well below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2022).” This was revealed by Insee, the French national institute of statistics.