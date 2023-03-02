MILANO – A cautious opening on the financial markets is announced. Investors’ expectations revolve around the data on European inflation and the ECB minutes, who are looking at how prices will force the Eurotower to keep the bar of monetary tightening straight.

Closure slightly down for Tokyo (-0.06%) weighed down by electronics and fears of a tightening of monetary policies.

In the USA, Elon Musk’s new plan for Tesla was not welcomed with particular enthusiasm by the market: he talked a lot about the long-term vision, the sustainability of the energy of the future, steps in that direction, for example towards heat pumps, but without giving details on the new generation of electric vehicles of his automaker, in particular on the expected updates for an economic segment that already appeared two years ago. Crypto-universe shakes up again: Shares of Silvergate Capital have plunged nearly 30% after the digital-asset-focused bank postponed its annual balance sheet as it needs to see more clarity into its finances.