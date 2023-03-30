ECB raises GDP estimates, but risks remain

The European Central Bank revises its estimates for the Eurozone’s GDP upwards by 0.5 percentage points, which in 2023 should fall to 1% from 3.6% in 2022.

Inflation estimates also improve “considerably” for the ECB, given in the new economic bulletin as below 3% by the end of 2023, one point lower than the December estimates thanks above all to falling energy prices .

But for the Central Bank, the risks for the growth prospects are oriented towards the downside, due to the war and to the tensions on the markets which, if they continued, would undermine confidence and tighten credit conditions.