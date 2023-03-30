MILANO – Upward start for the European stock exchanges, still in good shape after the easing of tension on the banking sector. The focus of the markets is on prices, with the German inflation data arriving this afternoon while the Spanish data is surprising, up 3.3% in March on a year-on-year basis, down sharply from the 6% increase recorded in February and the lowest figure since July 2021, even lower than the 3.8% expected by analysts. Yesterday’s good closing was not enough Wall Street to support Asian markets, which had a mixed day today, with Tokyo closing down 0.36%.
ECB raises GDP estimates, but risks remain
The European Central Bank revises its estimates for the Eurozone’s GDP upwards by 0.5 percentage points, which in 2023 should fall to 1% from 3.6% in 2022.
Inflation estimates also improve “considerably” for the ECB, given in the new economic bulletin as below 3% by the end of 2023, one point lower than the December estimates thanks above all to falling energy prices .
But for the Central Bank, the risks for the growth prospects are oriented towards the downside, due to the war and to the tensions on the markets which, if they continued, would undermine confidence and tighten credit conditions.
Chinese indices on the rise
The Chinese stock markets closed in positive territory, consolidating gains thanks to the optimistic judgments of Premier Li Qiang on economic developments: the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.65%, to 3,261.25 points, while that of Shenzhen gains 0.23%, settling at 2,108.29. China‘s economy is showing “strong momentum” despite a challenging global environment, with March outperforming January-February: Li, speaking at the opening of Boao Forum 2023 (the ‘Davos d ‘Asia on the island of Hainan), expressed optimism and promised support for businesses as the country tries to overcome the three nefarious years of ‘zero tolerance’ to Covid. “We will launch measures to expand market access, creating a better environment for private companies to break new ground and foreign enterprises to make new investments effectively,” Li said
Positive European stock exchanges at the start
In the first trades in London the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.19% to 7,578.50 points, in Frankfurt the Dax by 0.61% to 15,421.85 points and in Paris the Cac40 rose by 0.67% to 7,235.49 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index marks +0.57% to 26,889.99 points