The markets restart weak after the words of the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who clarified yesterday in the US Senate that the Central Bank is ready again to accelerate the pace of rate hikes to counteract inflation which is falling too slowly, while the economy holds up more than expected. The hawkish rhetoric generated the expected reaction: Treasury yields up, equity futures down, dollar strengthening.

As for the ECB, analysts at Abn Amro have just updated their expectations on Eurozone rates. The slow slowdown in core inflation, the stability of the economy better than expected despite the slowdown in progress and the comments filtered by the toughest part of the board have led to an upward revision of the estimate on the deposit rate, which should reach a peak of 3 .75% at mid-year with increases of 50 points in March and May, then 25 in June. The previous peak was seen at 3% in March. The reversal with the rate cut is not now expected before December, while previously the focus was on October. On this point we note the words of the Italian governor Visco, who says he does not appreciate “the statements of my colleagues about future and prolonged rate increases”. Then quoting Montale: “I don’t know, we don’t know enough; for this I can only say, recalling Eugenio Montale, ‘what we are not, what we don’t want’, in this case high and prolonged inflation”. In the meantime, the president Christine Lagarde assures: “We will do whatever it takes to fight inflation”.