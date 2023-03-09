MILANO – The European stock exchanges fail in their recovery attempt following the Fed president’s intervention Jerome Powell, which yesterday used softer tones than the previous day on the next monetary policy choices, however not excluding a more aggressive policy than expected. Uncertainties about monetary policy Fed, which obviously has strong influences on those of the central banks of the area, has put Asian equity markets on hold. In Italy, the new data of Bank of Italy on loan performance. In January, the interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (annual percentage rate, Taeg) stood at 3.95 per cent, an acceleration compared to the 3.36 in December, while those on new consumer credit disbursements at 9.79 per cent (from 9.22 in the previous month). Overall, the trend in loans to the private sector slowed down, growing by 1.6% over twelve months against the previous +2.1%.

A few ideas only from the Stock Exchange Tokyo, up 0.63%, and from Seoul, which lost half a percentage point. The price lists in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen are flat with inflation which in February stood at only 1%, much lower than expected.