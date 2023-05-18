Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 18th. Optimism on US debt, EU prices on the rise

ECB, De Guindos: “Forward with rate hikes, but done most of the way”

The European Central Bank will have to raise the cost of borrowing again at its next meetings, but most of the work has already been done. “A significant part of the journey has already been covered, there is still a part of the way to go, but the part that awaits us is probably shorter. However, I don’t know what the end point will be”, said Vice President Luis de Guindos , speaking from Madrid. The ECB slowed the pace of increases earlier this month with a 25 basis point rise, but signaled that there will be further tightening.