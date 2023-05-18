Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 18th. Optimism on US debt, EU prices on the rise

MILANO – The European stock exchanges restart in tune. The spotlights of the markets today continue to be focused on the United States, where there is optimism for a bipartisan agreement on raising the debt ceiling which would avert the first default in US history. Attention is also directed to Christine Lagarde’s speech a week before the ECB board meeting which should decide on a new increase in interest rates by 25 points. Positive session also in Asia, with Tokyo which closed the trades, rising by 1.6%.
ECB, De Guindos: “Forward with rate hikes, but done most of the way”
The European Central Bank will have to raise the cost of borrowing again at its next meetings, but most of the work has already been done. “A significant part of the journey has already been covered, there is still a part of the way to go, but the part that awaits us is probably shorter. However, I don’t know what the end point will be”, said Vice President Luis de Guindos , speaking from Madrid. The ECB slowed the pace of increases earlier this month with a 25 basis point rise, but signaled that there will be further tightening.
Easyjet reduces losses
British airline Easyjet said it reduced its annual loss by 29% to £307m (more than €350m), thanks to strong demand despite rising costs. Easyjet “enters the summer with confidence,” chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement, despite the airline suffering last year, before the summer peak, from a staff shortage in the sector, which has seen a recovery of demand after the Covid pandemic
Positive European stock exchanges, Milan the best
Rising opening for the European stock exchanges, with Milan recording the best performance. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index starts trading rising to 27,355 points (+0.58%), followed by London (+0.37%) and Frankfurt (+0.34%). Paris, less tonic, advanced by 0.19%.
